Take Time to Walk with Prince William on December 6, free for all

Apple has announced an upcoming Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk with Prince William. In addition to Apple Fitness+ subscribers, it will also be made available to everyone as a free airing on Apple Music 1.

The company says that the walk will be 38 minutes, with a choice of listening times to suit different time zones, and will have a mental health focus …

Time to Walk is essentially a podcast episode recorded while the guest speaker enjoys a walk, and Apple customers are encouraged to take a walk as they listen. Walks last from 25 to 40 minutes, and the Cupertino company says the Prince William walk lasts for 38 minutes.

His Royal Highness Prince William will be the next Time to Walk guest on Apple Fitness+, closing the second season of the series with a special holiday episode that will be released on December 6 […] In his Time to Walk episode, Prince William talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit. He also reflects on a lighthearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritize mental health. Time to Walk invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside some of the world’s most influential and interesting people as they share stories, photos, and music. Each episode […] is recorded while the guest walks outside or in locations that are meaningful to them, and includes their reflections on lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and thought-provoking topics.

Prince William (who is second in line to the throne, after Prince Charles) might seem a somewhat odd choice, even for Brits, but he has been a strong mental health advocate.

Royals traditionally choose a small number of areas of interest, and then support charitable work in those fields. Prince William has chosen mental health as a key area of focus for his charitable trust. One initiative is about supporting the mental health of children through schools.

Through our work with leading mental health charities, we know that supporting the mental health of children is vital. With half of all mental health issues starting before the age of 14, nurturing wellbeing early in life can make a significant and positive impact on each child’s future. As children spend so much of their time in school, the role of teachers and school staff in supporting their mental health is critical, but teachers are already stretched and often don’t know where to start or how best to promote and support mental wellbeing in their classroom.

Another is normalizing mental health discussions among men.

Imagine if we talked about mental health as much as we talk about football. It’s our national game – passionately followed and wholeheartedly loved by millions in the UK and billions around the world. Many of us won’t go a day without talking about it. That’s why Heads Together partnered with The FA to start Heads Up, a campaign that used football to normalise the conversation around mental health. Through Heads Up, we worked on a season long campaign, building up to The Heads Up FA Cup Final, to help people feel as comfortable talking about mental health as they are talking football.

Men tend to feel less comfortable than women when it comes to sharing their struggles, which likely explains the fact that men are three times more likely to take their own lives, with suicide the single biggest killer of men under 45.

