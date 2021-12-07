Twitter buys up (and shuts down) Slack competitor Quill

In February, 9to5Mac reported on the launch of a focus-focused Slack competitor called Quill. Today Twitter is bringing Quill under its wing, and the chat app for teams as it exists today will exist no more.

Quill announced the Twitter acquisition news in a blog post:

We started Quill with the goal of increasing the quality of human communication. We believe the tools we use to communicate today are not the best they can be. Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal — to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone.

Quill users now have a few days to export team messages before the service wipes its server on Saturday, December 11. In a FAQ listed below the announcement, the company provides admins with steps for exporting team messages from Quill and importing them into Slack. Direct Messages aren’t exportable, however.

While I never got around to trying out Quill myself, I’m intrigued about what the acquisition will mean for Twitter as a communication service in the future.

“We can’t wait to show you what we’ll be working on next,” Quill says at the end of its announcement.

