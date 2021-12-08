Here’s everything we know so far about the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 may not have been the dramatic redesign that many people were hoping for, but the good news is that Apple has another new Apple Watch set for release in 2022. The so-called Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to be announced sometime in September 2022. Head below as we round up everything we know so far.

Apple Watch Series 8 rumors

The Apple Watch Series 7 was a modest update over the Series 6, bringing a larger display with new 41mm and 45mm form factors. While rumors had suggested the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a new flat-edged design, this ultimately did not come to fruition.

It’s possible that Apple simply ran into production issues and was forced to delay (or completely cancel) it’s planned redesign. It could be that Apple shifted its plans to redesign the Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022, but unfortunately, rumors haven’t yet painted a picture of what to expect in 2022.

But as we all know, one of the biggest selling points of the Apple Watch is its array of health tracking capabilities. While the Apple Watch Series 7 did not make any advancements in this area, the Apple Watch Series 8 could change that.

Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo have both reported that Apple is developing new body-temperature sensor technology for the Apple Watch. This technology could debut as soon as the Apple Watch Series 8, and it would let users check their body temperature using just their watch.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple is planning blood pressure monitoring technology, additional advanced sleep tracking, blood glucose technology, and more. Whether or not these health features are ready in time for the Apple Watch Series 8 remains to be seen.

Other enhancements we could see with the Apple Watch Series 8 include a faster processor, general performance and accuracy improvements, and more. We expect more rumors to emerge over the coming months.

Other Apple Watch models expected in 2022

But the Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t the only new Apple Watch model we expect Apple to announce in 2022. Both Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo have reported that Apple will also release an updated version of the more affordable Apple Watch SE, as well as an all-new rugged version for extreme sport athletes.

It’s unclear what to expect from the new Apple Watch SE, but chances are it will be a modest refresh with a new processor on the inside and perhaps a few new health tracking features. For context, the current Apple Watch SE is powered by the S5 chip that was first used in the Apple Watch Series 5. The current Apple Watch SE also lacks some of the wearable’s newer features, including the always-on display, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen sensor.

Meanwhile, there are the rumors of a new rugged version of the Apple Watch aimed at athletes. This was first reported by Bloomberg, who explained that the casing of this watch would feature a rugged design with impact shock resistance and protective exterior, similar to a Casio G-Shock watch.

Most recently, Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to release the new rugged Apple Watch sometime in 2022. It’s unclear whether it would be released alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 in the fall, or if it could a mid-year update instead.

