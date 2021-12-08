Instagram says it’s working a new chronological feed option, could launch in early 2022

Instagram might soon launch a feature that many users have been calling for it to add (back) for years. According to Adam Mosseri, who serves as the head of Instagram, the company is actively exploring adding a chronological feed option to the app.

As we reported would happen last week, Mosseri testified before Congress today, focused on how Instagram affects kids. One of the topics that repeatedly came up during the testimony is how Instagram might be addictive for users. One obvious aspect of this is Instagram’s algorithm that ranks the feed.

Mosseri testified today that Instagram has been working on adding a chronological option to the Instagram app “for months” and that it hopes to launch it sometime “in the first quarter of next year.”

This would mean that you’d be able to view your Instagram feed in either reverse chronological order or algorithmic order. If the chronological option sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how Instagram’s feed was displayed until 2016, when it switched to the algorithmic option.

Unfortunately, there are no additional details available on Instagram’s chronological feed option. Mosseri simply testified today that it’s something the company is “actively working on.” Regardless, this is a notable departure from Instagram’s public refusal to add a chronological option several years ago.

Would you switch to the chronological feed option in Instagram if given the opportunity? Let us know down in the comments.

