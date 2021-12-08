iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to use hole-punch design

Even though the iPhone 13 lineup was just unveiled a few months ago, rumors on the iPhone 14 are already gaining traction. This time, The Elec reports that Apple is planning to use a hole-punch design on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, suggesting it will shift away from the notch.

Normally, we would treat a rumor like this from The Elec with a healthy dose of skepticism. This rumor, however, corroborates something that was previously reported by the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As you may remember, Kuo first reported on Apple’s plans to adopt a hole-punch display back in March. He later doubled down on this claim in a separate investor note in September.

Again corroborating previous reporting from Kuo, today’s report indicates that the iPhone 14 will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch form factors. Apple is rumored to be splitting the iPhone lineup into these two form factors, offering the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly be the two models to feature a hole-punch display, while the other two will continue to use the notch.

9to5Mac’s take

If Apple is able to pull off a hole-punch display design in next year’s iPhone 14 Pro, it will be impressive. Currently, the notch houses quite a few different sensors and components, including the infrared camera, flood illuminator, proximity sensor, dot projector, front camera, and more. Apple would have to find a way to fit all of that without the notch.

And yes, we can add this to the pile of stories indicating that there won’t be a “mini” iPhone 14 model from which to choose. The 5.4-inch iPhone form factor is presumably at the end of its life, at least for now.

What do you think of the current iPhone 14 rumors? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: