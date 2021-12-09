Apple renews ‘Mammoth’ trademark, hinting at potential name for macOS 13

Apple was recently granted a trademark extension for the name “Mammoth” in the computer operating system category, hinting at a possible name for next year’s release of macOS. The trademark extension was approved on November 16 according to filings. Apple’s “Mammoth” trademark is owned by the shell corporation Yosemite Research LLC.

Yosemite Research LLC has previously collected and held onto Apple trademarks for macOS, including the name “Yosemite” for macOS 10.10. The shell company tends to transfer the trademark over to Apple Inc. once the company officially announces the name. “Mammoth” likely refers to Mammoth Lakes, California, a ski resort town in the Sierra mountains.

We previously reported in June on Apple owning the trademark for “Mammoth.” In that same report, we speculated that Apple was planning to use the name “Monterey” for this year’s version of its Mac operating system and that turned out to be true. So with Mammoth being the seemingly last remaining trademark of a location in California, it’s highly likely that it is in the running for macOS 13.

In August we published a concept for the next version of macOS and chose to brand it as macOS Mammoth. It includes a ton of features that we hope to see in the next major version of macOS. It certainly looks like we may have gotten the name right again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: