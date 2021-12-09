iFixit shares x-ray wallpapers showing what’s inside the Apple Watch Series 7

Well-known repair company iFixit already shared its traditional Apple Watch Series 7 teardown back in October, but now iFixit is back with x-ray wallpapers that show what’s inside the new Apple Watch.

Although anyone can use these wallpapers, they are designed for Apple Watch Series 7 users as they show all the internal components of the device. This way, it looks like you are looking at the inside of the watch when you wake up the display.

It seems that Apple Watch perfection is attained not when there are no more components to add, but when there are no more things to remove. On the Series 7, Apple didn’t launch a radical redesign, but instead removed a diagnostic port, consolidated display technology to remove a display cable, and made yet more room for battery power. We worked with three former Apple engineers on our Series 7 teardown to put those changes, and others, in context.

iFixit offers wallpapers for the 41mm and 45mm models. You can see things like the internal battery, the Taptic Engine, some flat cables, and even parts of the logic board in the x-ray version.

While Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t exactly a huge upgrade, iFixit revealed that there are some interesting internal changes like larger batteries and the redesigned display, not to mention the removal of the old diagnostics port and a new speaker module.

You can download the Apple Watch Series 7 wallpapers on the iFixit website. Don’t forget to save them to your iPhone and then sync them to your Apple Watch using the Photos watch face.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: