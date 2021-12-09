Nvidia GeForce Now adds support for 1600p gaming on M1 MacBooks w/ RTX 3080 tier

Cloud gaming had a bit of a rocky start on iOS, but Mac services such as Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now have been able to deliver games that might otherwise not be available on macOS to Apple’s computers. Today, Nvidia is expanding GeForce Now to support 1600p resolution on MacBooks with the upgraded RTX 3080 tier.

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that allows players to stream games that they already own in PC gaming marketplaces such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. Up until now, the service has only been available in a time-limited free tier as well as a paid “Priority” tier that offers faster connections, longer sessions, and ray-tracing.

The newer RTX 3080 tier on GeForce Now allows players to get higher resolution for the first time, and that functionality is now available on MacBooks.

Nvidia is rolling out GeForce Now version 2.0.36 for macOS, which brings support for 1600p gameplay on the RTX 3080 tier. The higher-resolution gameplay is available on all M1 MacBooks including MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

This update also brings optimization for Apple’s latest M1 Max MacBooks with a fix for streaming at the correct aspect ratio.

The update also includes a fix for streaming at the correct aspect ratio on the Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max, as well as improvements to the countdown timer when viewed on the in-game overlay. GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members can now play at native resolution on their M1 Macbook Air or Macbook Pro, at glorious 1600p. Stream with even longer sessions lengths — up to eight hours. And with RTX ON for both RTX 3080 and Priority members, experience games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control with real-time ray tracing, without upgrading to a PC.

