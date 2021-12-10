Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and more having issues as AWS faces downtime yet again

- Dec. 10th 2021 6:33 am PT

0

Earlier this week we saw an AWS outage bring down Disney+, Amazon’s Alexa, League of Legends, and more. Now what appears to be another AWS issue is causing downtime for Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and more.

Reports have been coming in on Down Detector this morning about the outage at Snapchat with other seeing issues with Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Notably, it appears that Amazon Web Services (AWS) are having trouble this morning which could end up being related to the issues.

Snapchat confirmed on Twitter that users are having trouble logging into the app. Meanwhile, the majority of issues being reported with Facebook Messenger are for messages not going through.

AWS is also currently kicking out error messages saying that it is currently “working on the problem and expect to resolve it shortly.”

