9to5Mac Gift Guide: Smart wallets for iPhone (or your pocket)

This holiday season marks Apple’s second year selling a wallet (now with Find My support) and there are a lot of other great iPhone wallet cases with varying advantages. We’ll also look at some standalone wallets with smart iPhone integration for those that don’t prefer to use a wallet case.
I’ve been using some type of wallet case since iPhone 3G, so I’ve tried just about everything out there.
While Apple’s second-gen MagSafe Leather Wallet is a really great choice for iPhone 12 and 13, it’s not right for everyone.
Below, I’ve included a variety of high-quality iPhone wallets and wallet cases (most of which I’ve used) that offer everything from the ability to carry 6 cards + cash, to the slimmest experience possible, plus some alternative ideas.
Table of contents
- iPhone wallets and wallet cases
- Smart wallets and other alternatives
iPhone wallets and wallet cases
Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet
The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 and 13 is a really nice choice for an iPhone integrated wallet.
If storing 3 (maybe 4) cards max and needing to remove it from iPhone to access the cards aren’t an issue, the MagSafe Leather Wallet has some great features:
- Premium build quality
- Find My support (can view location, enable Lost Mode, or be notified if your wallet detaches from iPhone)
- Flexibility to use with and without your iPhone
- Works with and without a case
- Multiple colors make it easy to create a unique/personalized combination
The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 and 13 retails for $60 direct from Apple, at Amazon, and Best Buy.
If $60 is more than you want to spend, there are third-party look-alikes on Amazon between $10-$30.
Mujjo – minimal
Mujjo is one of my favorite wallet cases for iPhone, and the same goes for many of my teammates here at 9to5Mac.
You’re getting a premium leather wallet that is barely thicker than a non-wallet case. If you’re looking for a great minimal iPhone wallet case, this is one to consider.
- Sharp design with premium leather
- Easy card access
- Good protection
- Super slim
You can pick up Mujjo wallet cases for pretty much any iPhone direct from Mujjo or on Amazon for around $50.
jimmyCase – flexibility
I’ve reviewed and used jimmyCase for several years, and I think it’s one of the best all-around cases, let alone iPhone wallet cases.
You get great drop protection, lots of beautiful options with the real-wood back, and the elastic card/cash holder is really versatile without being bulky.
- Securely holds up to 6 cards + cash
- 36 options with different wood/elastic band patterns/colors
- Great for those who change how many cards they carry regularly and those who use cash
- Can still be a slim case depending on how much you carry
- Handmade in California
jimmyCase has models for pretty much any iPhone, and they cost $50-70. Unfortunately, due to the demand the company is seeing, cases ordered since 12/2 won’t arrive in time for the holidays, but they do have a printable gift card as a nice alternative.
Twelve South SurfacePad – minimal folio
If you’re looking for a folio-style iPhone wallet case without bulk, the SurfacePad is an awesome choice.
- Attaches directly to the back of iPhone via strong adhesive (doesn’t leave marks or residue if/when you remove)
- Slim design holds 2 cards
- Doubles as a stand for your iPhone
Twelve South offers SurfacePad for all iPhone 12 and 13 models for $50.
Smart wallets and other alternatives
If you’re looking for a standalone wallet, here are a few recommendations.
Ekster – Siri support & lots of storage
I first tried out Ekster two years ago and have been really impressed since then. The company uses premium leather and has innovative, super functional designs that use a mechanism (with many models) to fan out all your cards.
- Premium build
- Can make any Ekster wallet smart with a Siri-enabled solar-powered tracking card
- Super handy functionality
- Variety of options depending on how many cards/cash you carry
Check out our full review of Ekster’s wallets.
Ekster is running a holiday sale this year with up to 35% off. Prices start from $29 and go up closer to $100 for the top-end wallets.
Moment – carry more
If you’re looking for something a little different than a traditional wallet, Moment has a neat Crossbody Wallet. These are great to carry more than just cards/cash without carrying a larger bag or purse.
- Available in leather, canvas, and ripstop
- Adjustable crossbody strap and comes with wrist rope too
- Scratch-free microfiber pockets
- Works with Pro Max iPhones/Plus iPhones
You can pick Moment’s Crossbody Wallet direct from the company, normally starting from $50 but now going from $30 for the holidays.
Bellroy – traditonal/modern wallets
Bellroy has built a reputation for making some of the best wallets on the market. The company features a wide variety of designs and styles with great functionality.
- Lots of choices
- Premium leather and build
- RFID protection on many models
- Traditional and modern options
- Can add a tracking card like Ekster’s to make any of them smart with Siri or throw in an AirTag
Check out everything from traditional bi-folds to zip wallets and cardholders. Prices range from $55 to $100+.
