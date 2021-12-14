Readdle’s Scanner Pro for iPhone gets Magic Eraser to remove fingers, hole punches, more

- Dec. 14th 2021 10:01 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Readdle’s Scanner Pro app has received a nice update today with a new Magic Eraser feature. The AI-powered tool lets you quickly remove fingers, stains, marks, hole punches, and more.

Readdle launched the update to Scanner Pro today and detailed the new feature in a blog post:

Meet the Magic Eraser – an AI-powered tool that lets you get rid of stains, marks, and even those pesky fingers on your scans. Think of it as a magic wand that can enhance any scan.

And good news, Magic Eraser is available for free to all Scanner Pro users, whether you’re a Pro Plus subscriber or not.

Magic Eraser even automatically detects fingers in iPhone/iPad scans. This latest smart feature comes after Scanner Pro got AI Smart Categories back in November.

Scanner Pro for iPhone and iPad is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Check out Readdle’s full blog post on how to get the most out of the Magic Eraser.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Readdle

Readdle
Scanner Pro

Scanner Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12