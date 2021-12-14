Readdle’s Scanner Pro for iPhone gets Magic Eraser to remove fingers, hole punches, more

Readdle’s Scanner Pro app has received a nice update today with a new Magic Eraser feature. The AI-powered tool lets you quickly remove fingers, stains, marks, hole punches, and more.

Readdle launched the update to Scanner Pro today and detailed the new feature in a blog post:

Meet the Magic Eraser – an AI-powered tool that lets you get rid of stains, marks, and even those pesky fingers on your scans. Think of it as a magic wand that can enhance any scan.

And good news, Magic Eraser is available for free to all Scanner Pro users, whether you’re a Pro Plus subscriber or not.

Magic Eraser even automatically detects fingers in iPhone/iPad scans. This latest smart feature comes after Scanner Pro got AI Smart Categories back in November.

Scanner Pro for iPhone and iPad is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Check out Readdle’s full blog post on how to get the most out of the Magic Eraser.

