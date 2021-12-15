Instagram to allow longer videos up to 60 seconds on Stories

Instagram recently began testing a major change to its Stories platform, which lets users post photos and short videos that stay live for 24 hours. The social network wants to increase the maximum length of videos on Stories to 60 seconds in another attempt to beat Snapchat and TikTok.

As noted by an Instagram user in Turkey, the social network’s app is now notifying a few users about the change. Currently, if you record or upload a video longer than 15 seconds, it will automatically be split into multiple different Stories.

However, with this new change, users will be able to post videos to Stories that are up to 60 seconds long without having to split them.

Discover longer stories. Videos up to 60 seconds will no longer be segmented.

The company is also testing a revamped interface for posting Stories that will make it easier to mention other accounts or add a location to a post. It’s unclear when or if Instagram will make these changes available to all users around the world, as right now only a few users can post longer Stories.

As TikTok has become increasingly popular and Snapchat recently introduced a new standalone app for creators to edit their videos, it’s no surprise that Instagram is making its platform more attractive to those who like to share videos on the social network.

iPhone users can download Instagram for free on the App Store.

Instagram is testing longer stories segments of up-to 60 seconds Spotted by @yousufortaccom in Turkey pic.twitter.com/6LJ2Rjqbpz — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 15, 2021

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: