US and Australian law enforcement will share digital data to combat terrorism, child abuse

On Wednesday, the US and Australia agreed to share digital data between law enforcement agencies in an effort to prevent terrorist attacks and child abuse.

Agreements like this between US law enforcement and other countries were authorized by the 2018 Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act to ensure agencies have quick access to the necessary data to conduct investigations into serious crimes.

This Agreement paves the way for more efficient cross-border transfers of data between the United States and Australia so that our governments can more effectively counter serious crime, including terrorism, while adhering to the privacy and civil liberties values that we both share. US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland

Garland was joined by Karen Andrews, the Australian minister for home affairs, in Washington, DC, for the signing of the agreement.

The two said that this agreement will help keep people in both countries safe, “while protecting the values, principles, and sovereignty of the United States and Australia.”

By strengthening both nations’ ability to fight crime, and giving our law enforcement agencies more efficient access to evidence, we’re ensuring the safety, security, and prosperity of our citizens. Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews

This specific CLOUD act agreement now awaits congressional and parliamentary review.

