Apple advertising VP Nick Law leaving the company after two years

With top executives leaving the most traditional Silicon Valley business, Apple is suffering another loss as Nick Law, its VP of Marcom Integration, who is departing from the company after a little more than two years in this role.

The departure of Nick Law was revealed by Ad Age quoting “multiple people familiar with the matter.” According to the publication, in June of 2019, “the longtime agency vet announced he would be leaving his post as Publicis Groupe chief creative officer to join the Cupertino, California-based giant.”

In the past couple of years, Law had the task of leading Apple’s digital-first approach among its marketing and communication teams. He played a role in TV, retail, digital ads, and media strategy.

Ad Age says that it’s unclear why Nick Law is leaving Apple and where he’s going next.

During his tenure at Apple, those close to the matter said Law was closely involved with the work, particularly in social and digital. The company’s most “visible” marketing, however, arguably is the more “traditional” format work such as its long-running “Shot on iPhone” campaign that showcases the product itself through billboards or film, including blockbusters helmed by Hollywood A-Listers. Its continuing retail experiential push, “Today at Apple,” earned a Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions in 2018.

At Apple, Law reported to Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of marketing communications. In a memo to his Publicis colleagues, back in 2019, Law said working with Apple is a once in a lifetime opportunity:

Not only have I enjoyed my time at Publicis, I’ve been energized by the ambition and relentless transformation of the Groupe. Publicis has the right plan, right model and the right people to solve the big challenges clients are facing. I wish I could continue to be a part of the journey⁠—but the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with a brand I’ve admired my whole life was too good to ignore.

We’ll update the story whether we hear back from Apple or the executive officially announces his departure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: