DigiTimes backs up new 27-inch iMac Pro with miniLED display claim

DigiTimes is another source backing up the claim that the upcoming iMac Pro will feature a 27-inch display with miniLED technology. This is a paywalled preview of an upcoming report.

Last week, DSCC’s Ross Young reported that Apple is expected to launch a 27-inch iMac Pro with miniLED display and ProMotion technology during the spring of 2022 – the same period the company is expected to finally release the Universal Control feature.

Now, he shared on his Twitter an excerpt of DigiTime’s paywalled story with the same details:

Suppliers have kicked off their shipments in small volume for 27-inch iMac series that will come with a mini LED display, according to industry sources.

DSCC isn’t the first company to guess the size or the technology available on this rumored iMac Pro display. However, it’s almost a confirmation, as its analysts usually have inside information about screen manufacturers.

A couple of weeks ago, in his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said that Apple is in the works for 2022 to launch a “revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon.” Previously, Gurman reported that the company had to postpone this iMac as it needed to focus on the release of the 24-inch M1 iMac.

As of now, leaker Dylandkt was the one that gave lots of information about this upcoming iMac Pro. Dylan believes this new Mac will have a base model configuration of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, just like the new MacBook Pro. Also, users will have the option to choose between the M1 Pro and the M1 Max chips.

The leaker also said that there “may be an added configuration but at this time I can’t say for certain.” This iMac Pro is also rumored to feature an HDMI port, SD card slot, and USB-C ports. Just like the 24-inch iMac, this one is expected to feature Ethernet on the charging brick standard. Dylan also said that Face ID was tested for this Mac, although it’s not confirmed.

What do you think about the rumors so far? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

