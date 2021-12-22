Stacktrace Podcast 167: “iPad is now Turing Complete”

John and Rambo share their first impressions of the newly released Swift Playgrounds 4, which enables developers to build full iOS apps right on the iPad. Also, the value of narrowly scoped open source libraries, and what it’s like using GitHub CoPilot in practice.

