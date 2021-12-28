Zoom acquires broadcast tools to enhance virtual and hybrid event coverage

During the pandemic, multiple in-person events had to be canceled and rethought for virtual platforms. Even now there are still many virtual and hybrid events being held, and since this is a trend that is here to stay, the popular video conferencing platform Zoom has acquired broadcast tools to enhance the coverage of these hybrid events.

As announced by the company on its official blog, Zoom has acquired two assets from Liminal, a startup company that offers tools based on the Zoom SDK. The two tools acquired are ZoomOSC and ZoomISO, both add-ons that help users create and organize virtual and hybrid events.

While ZoomOSC enables integration of Zoom’s platform with OSC controllers and media servers, ZoomISO brings advanced controls to generate individual HD video output of participants in a Zoom conference.

Amongst other things, Liminal’s software can connect multiple HD video feeds from Zoom to production-grade hardware and applications. By adding these capabilities and more to our events management and production offerings, we believe we will continue to be the leading comprehensive, one-stop, hybrid events management platform in the market.

In addition to the acquisition of ZoomOSC and ZoomISO, two of Liminal’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will also join the Zoom team. Earlier this year, Zoom announced “Zoom Events” to help users host virtual events, so the acquisition of Liminal’s tools will certainly enhance related features.

