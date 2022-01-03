Deals: Best Buy Apple flash sale, Anker New Year deals from $11, Apple Watch Series 7, more

All of Monday’s best deals kick off with Apple’s AirTag dropping to $24 in Best Buy’s one-day flash sale. That’s alongside an Anker New Year’s sale from $11 and Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $339. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy 1-day flash sale discounts AirTag to $24

Best Buy is starting the week by kicking off its first 1-day flash sale of 2022, delivering with it a series of enticing discounts in nearly every product category. Ranging from Apple markdowns and discounted smart home gear to battlestation upgrades and more, shipping is free across the board in orders over $35. Amongst all of the price cuts, an easy highlight is one of Apple’s AirTag for $24 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Normally fetching $29, you’re looking at the best price over the past few months at $1 under our previous mention.

Having just launched last year, Apple’s first step into the item finding market delivered plenty of notable features thanks to the U1 chip. Alongside the headliner of precision finding backed by an AR interface, AirTag will easily pair with your iPhone 13 and more in order to help you locate keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you want to keep tabs on. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker New Year’s sale has iPhone accessories from $11

Anker is celebrating the start to a new year by launching its latest sale courtesy of Amazon. This time around to begin 2022, you’ll find a collection of its latest MagGo accessories alongside new all-time lows on webcams, speakers, chargers, and more starting at $11. Our top pick is the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for $70. Down from $80, this is only the third notable discount yet and a match of the second-best price.

The new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a two-in-one design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Start 2022 by scoring all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7

In case you missed the post-Black Friday discount, Amazon is giving you another chance to save on the latest Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, you can bring home the 45mm GPS model in several styles for $379. That’s down from the usual $429 price tag, a match of the Amazon all-time low set once before, and a notable chance to upgrade your fitness regimen ahead of the new year. You can also save on additional models from $339, saving you the same $60.

Headlined by the noticeably larger screen that makes a debut this time around, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with other notable features. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking stats, there’s heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings, and more. Its added IP6X dust-resistant design lets it tag along on even more intense workouts, and the new fast charging mode supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

