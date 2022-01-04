Tweetbot for iOS gets first update of 2022 with new widgets, themes, and more

Tweetbot is releasing today version 6.8 of its app. In this update, the Twitter client is receiving its first big update in 2022, after previously adding a New Year’s icon late last year.

With version 6.8, Tweetbot has an overhauled profile page. It shows your header, avatar, bio, how many people you follow/follow you, as well as tweets, likes, DMs, and more. With the new “Latest Followers” widget, users can easily understand who were the latest accounts to follow them.

For those who are into themes, Tweetbot just added “Lavender” and “Wine” ones. Not only that, but there’s a new Owl icon. The app describes the introduction of this icon as “because Mark saw two owls on his neighbor’s roof.”

Recently, Tweetbot for iOS added some other features. For example, in November, it brought support for limiting replies to tweets as well as creating polls.

Tweetbot’s implementation of limiting replies works exactly as you would expect it to work. When you’re crafting your tweet, you can choose between limiting replies to “people you mention” or to “people you follow or mention.” You can also keep relies open to everyone.

Tweetbot has also added support for creating polls. You’ll find a bar graph icon in the tweet compose window to create polls, add options, and choose how long you’d like to allow voting. Notably, voting on polls is still not supported by the Twitter API, but once Twitter adds support, Tapbots promises to roll out support as well.

Tweetbot is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app subscriptions to unlock full functionality.

What is your preferred Twitter client for iPhone, iPad, and Mac nowadays? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: