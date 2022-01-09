Report: Apple Headset not an ‘all-day device,’ creating a metaverse ‘off limits’

Apple is widely expected to take the wraps off of its first mixed reality headset this year, with a focus on augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. While many companies — including Meta — are doubling down on the idea of a “metaverse,” a new report today indicates that Apple’s focus is quite the opposite.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that he’s been told “pretty directly” that the idea of a “metaverse” is “off limits” internally at Apple. This, of course, is a stark difference from the strategy of companies like Facebook (now Meta).

Here’s one word I’d be shocked to hear on stage when Apple announces its headset: metaverse. I’ve been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to — like they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook’s vision of the future — is off limits from Apple.

Instead, Apple’s focus is said to be on a mixed reality headset that is used for “bursts of gaming, communication and content consumption,” but it will not be “an all-day device.”

Current rumors indicate that Apple’s first augmented reality and virtual reality headset could be announced as soon as this year. It’s expected to feature a high-tech design with an innovative three-display configuration. It’s also expected to be more expensive than the competition, with a rumored of around $3,000.

What do you think of Apple’s strategy for augmented and virtual reality? Do you prefer its strategy or the strategy of companies like Meta/Facebook? Let us know down in the comments!

