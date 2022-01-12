Apple to change App Store prices in Ukraine, Austria, and more regions

Apple on Wednesday announced price changes to the App Store in a few regions. While apps will become more expensive in Ukraine and other countries, there are also countries, like Oman, where developers’ proceeds will change due to adjusted taxes.

Apple usually readjusts App Store prices to follow fluctuation in the exchange rate of international currencies and also local taxes. The company detailed on its website prices that increase in three regions this month because of new digital service fees.

Bahrain: Increase of value-added tax from 5% to 10%

Ukraine: New value-added tax of 20%

Zimbabwe: New digital services tax of 5%

The company points out that there are other regions where App Store prices will remain the same but proceeds will be adjusted to reflect changes in local taxes:

The Bahamas: Decrease of value-added tax from 12% to 10%

Oman: New value-added tax of 5%

Tajikistan: Decrease of value-added tax from 18% to 15%

There are three other regions where there will be changes in the proceeds due to new local taxes. However, these changes will only affect e-books, e-publications, and audiobooks. You can check them out in the list below:

Austria: Value-added tax rate reversion to 10% after temporary decrease to 5% for qualifying e-books and audiobooks

Latvia: Value-added tax rate decrease from 21% to 5% for qualifying e-books and e-publications

Romania: Value-added tax rate decrease from 19% to 5% for qualifying e-books, audiobooks, and e-publications

Developers can find more details about the App Store price increase on the App Store Connect website.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: