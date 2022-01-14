9to5Mac Happy Hour 364: iPhone 14 pill holes, Beddit discontinued, Apple-MLB rumors

Benjamin and Zac mourn the loss of the (multiple) products Apple discontinued this week. Plus, there’s some funny rumors circling around the new look for the iPhone 14 notch, updates to Fitness+ and ‘serious talks’ about Apple acquiring some MLB broadcasting rights.

