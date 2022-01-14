9to5Mac Happy Hour 364: iPhone 14 pill holes, Beddit discontinued, Apple-MLB rumors

Benjamin and Zac mourn the loss of the (multiple) products Apple discontinued this week. Plus, there’s some funny rumors circling around the new look for the iPhone 14 notch, updates to Fitness+ and ‘serious talks’ about Apple acquiring some MLB broadcasting rights.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- iPhone 14 Pro now rumored to feature ‘hole + pill design’ instead of notch
- After Apple subtracted Beats Pill+ from its lineup, here’s what could replace it
- Microsoft poaches key Apple semiconductor engineer as it ramps up in-house chip design
- iPhone 14 Pro rumored to feature the first rear-camera megapixel increase since iPhone 6S
- Kuo: Apple AR/VR headset will charge using same 96 W power adapter as MacBook Pro
- Report: Apple in ‘serious talks’ to broadcast Major League Baseball games starting next season
- Apple puts Beddit to rest as Apple Watch Series 8 rumors suggest upgraded sleep tracking
- Apple discontinues years-old Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker with no replacement
- Here’s everything we know about the low-cost 5G iPhone SE 3 coming this year
- Report: Apple Headset not an ‘all-day device,’ creating a metaverse ‘off limits’
- Gurman: Apple likely to hold virtual event in March or April to announce iPhone SE 3
