Report: T-Mobile offers 2x faster cellular speeds, Verizon wins fastest broadband in the US

Ookla, the maker of Speedtest, is out with its latest report on both mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds in the US. Continuing a trend we’ve seen over the last year, T-Mobile came out on top for mobile performance with speeds ~2x faster than AT&T and Verizon. And for fixed broadband service, Verizon took the top spot.

Ookla shared its report for US mobile and broadband Internet performance during Q4 2021 in a detailed blog post today. First up, for mobile, T-Mobile really outperformed the competition.

US Mobile speeds for Q4 2021

The median download speed for the Uncarrier was 90.65 Mbps while AT&T and Verizon were both clocked at about half that speed at 49.25 and 44.67 Mbps, respectively.

T-Mobile also won for lowest latency, highest consistency, and outperformed AT&T and Verizon even more with its 5G speeds.

Median download speeds for T-Mobile’s 5G were almost 200 Mbps while AT&T and Verizon were at 78 and 68 Mbps.

For 5G, T-Mobile also rated highest in Ookla’s tests for availability and consistency.

US broadband speeds for Q4 2021

For fixed broadband internet, Verizon took top honors with XFINITY and Cox trailing closely. Ookla uses a proprietary metric called the “Speed Score” that’s made up of both download and upload speed.

Verizon just topped 200 to win the broadband category in the US. Here’s how the scoring works:

Speed Score incorporates a measure of each provider’s download and upload speed to rank network performance (80% of the final Speed Score is attributed to download speed and the remaining 20% to upload speed, because online experiences are typically more affected by download speed).

Verizon also won with the lowest latency and best consistency score.

Check out the full Ookla report for more details like regional and city performance and more.

