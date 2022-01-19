iPhone SE with 5G expected to launch in April or May as production moves ahead

We’re inching closer to the release of Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE with 5G connectivity. According to reliable analyst Ross Young, panel production for the display that will be used in the iPhone SE 3 is starting this month, suggesting a launch in the second half of April or early May.

For those unfamiliar, Ross Young is an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants. As such, his reporting is usually based on indications from the supply chain similar to analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo. He’s proven to be extremely reliable over the past year, including providing numerous details on the iPhone SE 3.

The new device is expected to be visually identical to the current iPhone SE. This means the design is still based on the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display, Home button, and Touch ID. The changes this time around are expected to come in the form of 5G connectivity and a new A15 chip inside.

In his latest tweet, Young writes that panel production for the new iPhone SE is starting this month, with the actual production of the iPhone itself likely to begin in March.

Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone production likely from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May.

This aligns with previous reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has said that Apple is currently aiming to hold a virtual event in March or April to announce the iPhone SE 3. A new iPad Air is also expected to be announced at this event.

Even though it won’t represent the latest and greatest design, it’s highly-anticipated and will mark the most affordable iPhone ever released with 5G support. In fact, one analyst even believes that the iPhone SE 3 with 5G could turn a billion Android users into switchers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: