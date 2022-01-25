Philips Hue unveils new outdoor HomeKit lights, ‘candle and fireplace’ features for existing bulbs

Signify is continuing to expand its array of Philips Hue smart lighting accessories and features. The company has announced that it is launching three new outdoor smart lights with HomeKit support this spring, as well as new features for the Philips Hue app on iOS. Head below for the full details on these announcements.

As first reported by The Verge, the new Philips Hue outdoor smart lighting accessories will launch in the United States on March 1. First off is the Philips Hue Inara, which is described as a “vintage-style outdoor wall light featuring a filament bulb.”

As seen in the featured image above, this Inara outdoor wall light features an Edison style bulb, the first time Philips Hue has made such a bulb available for outdoor usage. Unfortunately, however, you can’t just buy the bulb itself as it’s only available in the Inara fixture. The Philips Hue Inara will retail for $99.99 when it launches on March 1.

For fans of more modern, color-changing lights, the Philips Hue Lucca is another outdoor fixture with “a round shape and black bands wrapped around it.” It will offer white and color-changing lights and will also retail for $99.99 when it launches in March.

Rounding out the hardware launches is the Philips Hue Resonate wall light, which again is designed for outdoor use and will launch on March 1 for $159.99. The Verge describes this as “more of an atmospheric addition, with a minimalist design that casts either white light or colored light up and down a wall.”

These new Philips Hue outdoor accessories require the Hue bridge and work with the Hue application, as well as HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.





New app features

Perhaps more notably for current Philips Hue users, the company has also announced an update to the Hue application coming during the first quarter of 2022. This update will include two new effects for Hue bulbs: candle and fireplace. As the names imply, these features will enable your Hue bulbs to imitate the glow and flicker of a candle or a fireplace.

These features will work with all Philips Hue bulbs. You can download the Hue app on the App Store and even try out the candlelight option today in the “Hue Labs” beta section of the app.

