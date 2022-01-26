Download Apple’s new Unity Lights wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac here

Apple released a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and slick Unity Lights face for Apple Watch today. Along with that, it has also launched the Unity Lights wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac in celebration of Black History Month. Download them for free below.

Apple says the new Unity Lights Apple Watch face – and accompanying iOS and Mac wallpapers – are “inspired by Afrofuturism”:

The new Black Unity watch band and matching Unity Lights watch face are inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that explores the experience of the African Diaspora through a narrative of science, technology, and self‑empowerment. The design honors generations of Black people who have been seen and unseen, highlighting the need for a more equitable world.

The Unity Lights Apple Watch face is available now for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. And like the watch face, Apple has made the Unity Lights wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac available for free too.

You can download them below or head to the Apple Watch page here, then click “Find out more” just under “Future. Forward.”, and scroll down a bit to find the direct wallpaper links under “Solidarity on display.”

Note: these wallpapers feature a hazy/grainy aesthetic by design.

Black Unity Lights wallpaper for iPhone

Black Unity Lights wallpaper for iPad

Black Unity Lights wallpaper for Mac

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: