Deals: Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $70 off, Beats Studio Buds $110, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a $70 discount on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard. That’s alongside the Beats Studio Buds at $110 and VIZIO’s latest 4K AirPlay 2 TV at $401 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $229

Amazon today is now offering the Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard for $229. Down from $299, you’re looking at the best discount since August at $70 off. Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad Pro or latest iPad Air centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle.

That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look at what this Apple Magic Keyboard discount delivers in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio Buds deliver ‘Hey Siri’ in a workout-ready design

Amazon currently offers the new Beats Studio Buds for $110 in White. Normally fetching $149, you’re looking at 27% in savings alongside the second-best price to date. This is the best discount in over a month, as well.

As some of the latest workout companions from Beats, the new Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV sports 120Hz VRR and HDMI 2.1

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 65-inch PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV for $899 shipped. Typically fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $401 in savings, beats our previous holiday mention by $101, and marks a new all-time low. VIZIO’s latest PQ9 smart TV arrives with a 65-inch 4K panel that’s backed by a 120Hz variable refresh rate and full array dimming. Not to mention, 1,200-nits of brightness to pair with its built-in smart features of AirPlay 2 and onboard streaming service access. Then on the gaming front, its ProGaming Engine pairs with AMD FreeSync as well as an HDMI 2.1 port for taking full advantage of a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Wyze Cam Pan v2 adds color night vision and more [Video]

DJI Mic wireless kit review: Versatile audio in a premium package [Video]

Wemax Nova 4K UST projector review: Performance on a budget? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: