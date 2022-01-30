Kid-focused Pok Pok Playroom iOS app gets major update to kick off 2022

The phenomenal kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom has received a neat update today for the Busy Book toy featuring all-new dinosaur and Lunar New Year sections. This updated toy is great for open-ended play that encourages storytelling, fine motor skills, understanding cause and effect, and much more.

As I’ve shared before, if you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom, it really offers a magical experience. Shortly after launching, Pok Pok even won an Apple Design Award.

The creators have been launching very regular updates and today’s release brings new experiences to the Busy Book toy that will be sure to delight and engage kiddos.

Here’s what you’ll find in the updated Pok Pok Busy Book:

We’ve gone back in time to dig for bones, learn about dinosaurs and discover life in prehistoric times with a new dinosaur section Featuring different species of dinosaurs, plants, an archaeologist and a museum of history to discover

In an effort to introduce our players to different cultures from all around the world, we’re kicking off 2022 with a big Lunar New Year section to celebrate the Year of the Tiger! Featuring core traditions of Lunar New Year including food, festivities and families



Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial. After that, it runs $3.99/month or $29.99/year. And for the new year, Pok Pok is doing 30% off yearly subscriptions for a limited time.

