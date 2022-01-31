Apple Chinese New Year celebration on homepage and new Shot on iPhone video

An Apple Chinese New Year celebration features cartoon tigers dropping as you scroll down the Chinese homepage, in recognition of the year of the tiger…

Specifically, it’s the year of the water tiger, as China Travel explains.

The Chinese zodiac tiger years come every 12 years as a cycle. In Chinese element theory, each zodiac sign is associated with one of the five elements: Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, or Earth. 2022 is the Year of the water tiger. Water tigers come every 60 years. Chinese zodiac years are based on the Chinese lunar calendar which is around one/two months behind the Gregorian calendar.

The lunar new year begins tomorrow, on February 1.

If you visit Apple’s Chinese homepage and scroll down, you’ll see tigers dropping down the page and then flying away as you do so.

Apple has also posted a 23-minute long short film called The Comeback to its YouTube channel (which you can watch below).

Kick off the Year of the Tiger with the story of a father, a son, and a forgotten village with an out-of-this-world dream. Apple and director Zhang Meng present their latest Chinese New Year film “The Comeback”.

The film was, of course, shot on iPhone, though the small-print notes that the phone was supplemented by pro kit.

There’s also a short behind-the-scenes video.

This Chinese New Year, join director Zhang Meng to reveal the magic of iPhone 13 Pro. Explore cinema-quality features of iPhone and a few simple filmmaking techniques behind the scenes of Apple’s latest Chinese New Year film. Then, it’s your turn to shoot your next big film with iPhone 13 Pro.

Finally, Patently Apple spotted that Apple has launched a special edition AirPods Pro.

Apple also launched a special version of the AirPods Pro for the Year of the Tiger, priced at 1,999 yuan (US$314). Apple said that after the official design was first launched in the Year of the Ox, it continued to make a unique mark for the Year of the Tiger, bringing a special engraving on the AirPods Pro charging box, as well as an exclusive logo on the outer packaging.

