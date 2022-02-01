Mimeo Photos adds new product options with framed prints and canvases

Mimeo Photos has become one of the most popular options for printing photos on Macs and iOS devices since Apple discontinued its own printing service in the Photos app. This month, Mimeo announced new photo product options, which include framed prints and canvases.

Customers can now order Framed Prints, which are images encased in a wooden frame available in black or white. There are four different sizes ranging from 8×0 to 20×30, and there’s also the option to order Framed Prints with a matte finish.

As for Framed Canvases, the images are printed on a premium-grade canvas with a 1/4″ gap between the image and the frame for a floating effect. This one is also available in black or white frames and sizes up to 20×30.

Another new option is Wood Prints which, as the name suggests, lets customers print photos directly onto a sustainable and environmentally friendly 1/2″ thick maple wood. Wood Prints can be ordered with a normal or whitewash finish, with or without borders, also in sizes ranging from 8×10 to 20×30.

With these new options, Mimeo Photos now provides seven different types of wall decorations for printing your favorite photos or artworks.

“We’re thrilled to have a custom framing option with the introduction of Framed Prints and Framed Canvases. Plus our Wood Prints use certified sustainable maple wood which gives photos the most beautiful natural finish” said Sean Doherty, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. “Adding these new products completes our wall decor collection.”

The new printing options are now available for ordering through the Mimeo Photos app for macOS and iOS. If you prefer, there’s also the option to order a frame via the company’s website. Prices vary depending on the frame and size.

