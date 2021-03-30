Mimeo Photos arrives on iPhone and iPad to print books, cards, calendars, wall art, and more

Mimeo Photos has been one of the popular choices to continue printing photos within the Mac Photos app after Apple discontinued its native printing service. Now Mimeo Photos has arrived on iPhone and iPad to make it easy to print right from your camera roll and more.

Mimeo Photos is now available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. The app makes it seamless to turn your pictures into photobooks, cards, calendars, photo puzzles, large prints on metal and canvas, and even blankets and throws.

Mimeo Photos for iPhone and iPad works in both portrait and landscape with an intuitive design for easy navigation on smaller screens. You can also start and save a project and finish it on your Mac (requires signing in with a free account).

You can upload pictures to the new iOS app right from your Photo Library, the Files app, or capture a new photo directly into Mimeo.

The company also says it will soon launch integration with Instagram, Lightroom, Snapseed, VSCO, and ProCamera and support for Apple Pay, as well as Apple’s Shortcuts and Clips apps.

Mimeo also includes “a library of curated content and resources including photography tips, project creation techniques and best practices tailored for creating photo gifts on a mobile device.”

Mimeo Photos for iPhone and iPad is available now. The company is also doing a 20% off deal for spring, use code “SPRING20” at checkout.

