Create collaborative ‘mixtape’ playlists with your Apple Music friends using Caset

Apple Music lets users create and share playlists with other subscribers, but there’s no way for multiple people to edit the same playlist – so only the playlist creator can add or remove songs from it. With this in mind, the developers behind Denim have created Caset, a new iOS app that lets you create collaborative “mixtapes” with your friends.

Since creating a good playlist from scratch is not always an easy task, Caset comes with a gallery of suggested mixtapes for different moods. Users can find pre-defined playlists such as Morning Coffee, Late Night, Self Care, Vintage Hits, and Wine Down, each with its own songs curated by the app’s developers.

Of course, if you prefer, there’s always the option of creating a mixtape with the name and songs you want, and they can all be edited later. One cool thing about the app is that some Denim features are built into Caset, which means it has multiple options for creating unique artwork for your mixtapes.

For instance, there are nine preset styles in the app that can be customized with different backgrounds and text. And if you want to go further, you can create and export artwork using Denim.

But the best part of Caset is certainly the collaborative feature. While Apple Music lacks collaborative playlists, Caset solves this problem beautifully in a way that Apple probably won’t do anytime soon. Users can not only invite friends to edit a mixtape but also see who has added a song to it and even choose a reaction that can be seen by everyone.

There are notifications to alert you every time someone adds a new song to the mixtape, so you don’t miss any new changes made to the playlist. Since the app is integrated with Apple Music, you can play the songs directly from the Caset app.

There are a lot of things missing in Apple Music, but it’s great to see that there are developers committed to improving the experience of Apple’s streaming service with their own apps. I’ve been using Caset for a few days now, and it has already become one of my favorite Apple Music companion apps.

The way the app enables collaborative playlists through an intuitive and fun interface with beautiful artwork and reactions makes it worthwhile.

Caset is available for free on the App Store, but some features require a subscription to be unlocked. It’s worth noting that the app only works with iPhone and iPod touch at this time.

