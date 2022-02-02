Stacktrace Podcast 171: “Three levels of happiness”

Continued discussions around using SwiftUI for custom animations and layouts, more on phased rollouts and prioritizing bug fixes, content exclusivity and acquisitions, and various ways of sharing code across Apple’s platforms.
- Yoshi’s Instagram
- Asset catalog namespacing
- “Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7B” — Polygon
- “Sony acquiring Bungie, creators of Destiny, in $3.6B deal” — Polygon
- Wordle
- Eero
- Call of Duty
- Starfield
- Customizing how an external Swift type is encoded or decoded
- Using compiler directives in Swift
- Bridging SwiftUI with UIKit or AppKit
- Dave DeLong’s article about building cross-platform frameworks
- Managing dependencies using the Swift Package Manager
