Stacktrace Podcast 171: “Three levels of happiness”

- Feb. 2nd 2022 10:00 am PT

Continued discussions around using SwiftUI for custom animations and layouts, more on phased rollouts and prioritizing bug fixes, content exclusivity and acquisitions, and various ways of sharing code across Apple’s platforms.

