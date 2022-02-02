Twitter reportedly working on new feature to let users write full articles

Twitter has always been known for its character limit per tweet, which used to be 140 characters and then went up to 280 in 2017. However, it seems that the company has been exploring new ways to let users write longer texts with a new feature called “Twitter Articles.”

The feature was first discovered by app researcher Jane Wong, who showed a hidden menu on the social network’s website dedicated to the new Articles feature. While there are no details about how Twitter Articles will work, it will presumably let users write full articles on the social network without the 280-character limit.

A screenshot shared by Wong shows that users will have the option to “Create a Twitter Article,” which suggests that the feature won’t be restricted to certain categories of accounts.

The social network introduced in 2020 a new way to share tweets as “continuous threads,” so that users can attach multiple tweets to the same conversation. However, the 280-character limit per tweet persists even for threads.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNET that the company will share more details about Twitter Articles soon.

9to5Mac’s Take

If Twitter does indeed let users write longer texts on the social network, this could be seen as an attempt to compete directly with other blogging platforms like Medium. We also don’t know if the social network will monetize articles in any way, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if longer texts are exclusive to Super Followers or Twitter Blue subscribers.

The only thing we know for sure is that, with more than 200 million users, Twitter definitely has something in its favor to launch an article publishing platform.

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

