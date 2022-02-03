‘Log’ for iPhone helps job searchers manage multiple applications

WWDC21 Scholar and iOS developer Richard Qi is releasing today ‘Log’, a clever way for iPhone users to manage multiple job applications.

The app is very simple to use and consists of three main tabs: “Ongoing,” “History,” and “Unapplied.” According to the developer, “Log makes it intuitive and easy to keep track of your past applications to help you better prepare for your next one.”

What’s really interesting about Log is that not only does it keep all your applications organized, but it can also generate a small thumb with the company’s logo when you type it. For example, when I tried “Apple,” “9to5Mac,” and “Tumblr,” all three of them generated the thumb, giving a nice touch to the app.

In an application, you can add the position you’re applying to, where you’re going to work, and when you applied. Users can add multiple rounds of interviews so they can remember when the next interview is as well as attach images to questions and side notes.

Last but not least, there’s a profile page that provides a birds-eye view of your progress and growth through this job-hunting process.

‘Log’ requires iOS 15 or an M1 Mac running macOS Monterey. What called my attention to this app is that it brings a very Apple-like experience, doesn’t require signing to it, and doesn’t collect any users’ data. They just have to download the app, fill out the jobs they applied for, and keep updating the app with how it’s going.

The app also supports Dark mode and we hope in the future it brings even more features, such as calendar integration and widgets. That said, you should totally check out ‘Log’ by Richard Qi here at the App Store.

ITS LAUNCH DAY 🚀 Log is an app built to help you track your job applications, even down to the technical rounds and questions. I hope it’ll make a great companion during your next job search! Log is now available for free, let me know what you think 🥳https://t.co/DQ2wkABfil pic.twitter.com/ToeXptHjwc — Richard🔅 (@riccqi) February 3, 2022

