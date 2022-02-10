iPad mini 6 sees $50 discount in today’s best deals, plus Beats Studio Buds $120, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $50 Apple iPad mini 6 discount at an Amazon low. That’s alongside a $20 launch price cut on Satechi’s new USB-C Pro Hub Max and Beats Studio Buds at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new iPad mini 6 sees rare $50 discount

Amazon now offers the Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB for $599 in Space Gray. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for the first time in months at $50 off. This is still one of the first times we’ve seen such a low price and a rare all-around discount. You can also save $40 on the 64GB version, which is down to $459 from $499.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and I have been absolutely loving the compact form factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Satechi’s new USB-C Pro Hub Max sees $20 launch discount

After first being announced back at CES, Satechi is now shipping its all-new Pro Hub Max with a launch discount attached. Right now, you can drop the price down to $80. Marking the very first chance to save, you’re looking at $20 in savings from its usual $100 price tag.

As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its new Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, it features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support), there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Beats Studio Buds deliver a workout-ready design

Amazon is now discounting all three styles of new Beats Studio Buds to $120 each. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen the entire collection on sale since back in December while also taking 20% off. As some of the latest workout companions from Beats, the new Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review.

