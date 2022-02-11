Deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $149 off, official Apple Watch bands from $37, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals kick off with a $149 discount on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside a batch of official Apple Watch bands starting at $37 and Apple’s in-house MagSafe Battery Pack at $88. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $149 on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

Closing out another work week, Amazon is now offering up a series of discounts across Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Available in a variety of storage capacities and configurations, you’ll be able to save upwards of $149 while locking in the first notable discounts since last year. Pricing this time around starts at $749 and delivers some rare chances to save on the smaller of Apple’s two M1 tablets.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, with staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Official Apple Watch bands start at $37

Amazon is currently discounting a wide selection of official Apple Watch bands. Starting at $37, you’ll find everything from the latest sport offerings to more premium leather straps, link bracelets, and more. Shipping is free across the board. These are rare price cuts overall, and mark some of the very first discounts across the lineup as well as new all-time lows.

Leading the way is a new all-time low on the 41mm Leather Link in Midnight at $50. Down from $99, you’re looking at 50% in savings while beating the original discount by $30 in order to mark the best price to date. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium bands in Apple’s official stable that was just refreshed for the Series 7 last fall. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees rare discount

Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $88. Marking the first discount since right before Christmas, today’s offer is $2 under that previous mention while marking the second-best price to date.

Whether you’re rocking an iPhone 12 or 13 handset, the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack arrives to dish out some extra power while on the go. It can refuel your handset at 5W speeds from the internal battery, though steps up to offer the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds when plugging in a USB-C cable. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

