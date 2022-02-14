Apple TV+ originals ‘CODA’ and ‘Macbeth’ climb streaming charts after Oscar nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced earlier this month the nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards, popularly known as The Oscars, and Apple TV+ films received six nominations this year. Following the announcement, Apple Original Films “CODA” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” returned to the top 10 streaming charts in the US.

Both films were released in 2021 and received good reviews from critics and audiences. However, as they have been nominated for Oscars, it seems that more people have become interested in watching them, as they have been among the top ten most-watched movies in the US for the past seven days.

A report from JustWatch seen by 9to5Mac shows that “CODA” was the third most watched movie on streaming platforms between February 7 and February 13. In the same period, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was the sixth most watched movie.

As we previously reported, “CODA” received the most prestigious Oscar nomination for Best Picture. In fact, CODA is also the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to get an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” earned nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Both Apple Original Films compete directly with other movies nominated for this year’s Oscars in JustWatch’s ranking, which puts “Nightmare Alley” in first place. The top 10 US streaming charts also include “Belfast,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Dune,” “Spencer,” “House of Gucci,” and “Flee.”

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 27, 2022. And even if the Apple TV+ movies don’t win the Oscars, the nomination certainly brought good results for the company, with more people subscribing to Apple’s streaming service.

You can stream “CODA” and the “Tragedy of Macbeth” on Apple TV+ if you want to catch up before the Oscars unveils the winners at the ceremony.

