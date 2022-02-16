SXSW set to return to in-person festival format in March, featuring five Apple TV+ premieres [update]

Following two years of going online only because of COVID-19, the SXSW film festival returns to an in-person event this year, running from March 11 through March 20. The headline schedule was announced today and Apple TV+ will have a presence, premiering three new shows.

Update: Apple TV+ has today expanded its SXSW showing with two additional titles; debut of Sundance favourite feature film ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ and ‘The Big Conn’, a docuseries from the creators of McMillion$.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, and in the January of 2020, Apple announced that it would stage its first official TV appearance at the festival. However, those plans were scrapped in the wake of the ensuing pandemic.

Hopefully, in 2022, the entire event can finally go ahead as intended. Apple TV+ will have a presence, with premieres of four upcoming series; a dramatic adaptation of the novel Shining Girls (starring Elisabeth Moss), the WeCrashed limited series (starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway), a Magic Johnson docuseries, and The Big Conn.

WeCrashed arrives on Apple TV+ from March 18. They Call Me Magic premieres on April 22. The Shining Girls is set for April 29. The Big Conn and Cha Cha Real Smooth do not yet have official Apple TV+ release dates.

