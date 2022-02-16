Twitter’s new feature to distinguish ‘Good Bots’ from the bad is out for everyone

Back in September 2021, Twitter announced a new way to identify “Good Bots,” which are accounts with automated tweets that offer legitimate content. Although this feature was only available for some accounts, the social network is now rolling out the Good Bot label to all users around the world.

According to Twitter, the label was introduced so that people can follow accounts with relevant information or even fun content knowing that they have legitimate automated content. Users who have automated accounts will now find the option to tell their followers that it is a bot account.

#GoodBots help people stay apprised of useful, entertaining, and relevant information from fun emoji mashups to breaking news. Starting today, all automated accounts will have the option to add a new label to their account Profile. The label will give people on Twitter additional information about the bot and its purpose to help them decide which accounts to follow, engage with, and trust.

As we covered last year, accounts defined as Good Bots can be identified by a robot icon followed by the label “Automated” just above a tweet or profile. There, users can also find information about the developer who created that bot account.

In addition to labels for bot accounts, Twitter recently announced a new beta feature called “Safety Mode” that aims to automatically block “unwelcome interactions” from appearing in your Twitter feed. While Good Bots is being rolled out globally, Safety Mode will first be available to users in the US, UK, and Canada.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: