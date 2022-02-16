Twitter’s new feature to distinguish ‘Good Bots’ from the bad is out for everyone

- Feb. 16th 2022 12:30 pm PT

0

Back in September 2021, Twitter announced a new way to identify “Good Bots,” which are accounts with automated tweets that offer legitimate content. Although this feature was only available for some accounts, the social network is now rolling out the Good Bot label to all users around the world.

According to Twitter, the label was introduced so that people can follow accounts with relevant information or even fun content knowing that they have legitimate automated content. Users who have automated accounts will now find the option to tell their followers that it is a bot account.

#GoodBots help people stay apprised of useful, entertaining, and relevant information from fun emoji mashups to breaking news. Starting today, all automated accounts will have the option to add a new label to their account Profile. The label will give people on Twitter additional information about the bot and its purpose to help them decide which accounts to follow, engage with, and trust. 

As we covered last year, accounts defined as Good Bots can be identified by a robot icon followed by the label “Automated” just above a tweet or profile. There, users can also find information about the developer who created that bot account.

In addition to labels for bot accounts, Twitter recently announced a new beta feature called “Safety Mode” that aims to automatically block “unwelcome interactions” from appearing in your Twitter feed. While Good Bots is being rolled out globally, Safety Mode will first be available to users in the US, UK, and Canada.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author