Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro sees $249 discount in Thursday’s best deals, Eve HomeKit gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, with a $249 Apple M1 Pro MacBook discount leading the way. That’s alongside a series of Eve HomeKit accessories from $58 and OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet at $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Pro MacBook Pro sees $249 discount

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB at $2,250. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings alongside a new Amazon all-time low. This is the first notable Amazon discount we’ve seen on the higher-end configuration, as well.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to the internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There’s also an upgraded 16-core GPU. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

Just $22 scores you OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $22. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer beats our previous mention by over $7 while marking a new Amazon all-time low. Bringing a streamlined place to store bank cards or cash to your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet takes on Apple’s official offering with a more affordable price and similar design. While not made of leather, its synthetic build has room for a pair of cards or cash and is compatible with MagSafe cases to streamline your everyday carry. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save up to 27% on Eve HomeKit accessories

Amazon currently offers the Eve Aqua HomeKit/Thread Smart Water Controller for $80. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, marks one of the first overall discounts on this refreshed version, and beats the previous discount by $10. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the new Eve Aqua arrives to bring smartphone and Siri control to a sprinkler or outdoor faucet. On top of just allowing you to remotely turn on your system to take care of the lawn, there are also scheduling features on top of water use tracking and more. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage.

