Don’t expect a low-end larger iMac in the near future as Apple focuses on new iMac Pro

On the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talks a lot about new Macs, new chips, and when to expect them. Even though, there’s a Mac people shouldn’t put their expectations on, as it looks Apple is not developing a low-end larger iMac.

Gurman believes if Apple goes pro-only for the larger iMac – the rumored iMac Pro –, it will be using the display size as another “Pro” differentiation from the low-end model, which means the company isn’t planning for an entry-level iMac that could be bought as a 24-inch and 27-inch options, for example.

That said, it’s not that the company scrapped all possible plans, but it’s just very unlike. Bloomberg’s journalist writes:

“Perhaps at some point there will be a low-end larger iMac with Apple Silicon, but I’d be very surprised. If Apple intended to launch such a Mac, it could have done so months ago—perhaps even last April alongside the revamp to the smaller screen size.”

Then, Gurman writes some tidbits about the future of the iMac Pro, which could launch “around May or June,” as the journalist doesn’t think Apple will unveil this professional computer at the rumored March event.

“All indications are that Apple has its focus on a Pro iMac with a larger screen than the 24-inch model. It will incorporate the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors from the latest high-end MacBook Pros. If Apple goes pro-only for the larger iMac, just like on the MacBook Pro with its 14-inch and 16-inch screens, it will be using display size as another “Pro” differentiator from the low-end model.”

So far, it’s believed that this upcoming iMac Pro will feature a 27-inch display with miniLED and ProMotion technologies. With the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, Gurman says it’s likely that Apple will bet on sobber colors, most likely space gray and silver, as it does with the current M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro.

Are you excited about this new iMac Pro? Would you prefer a low-end larger iMac instead? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

