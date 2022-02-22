Report: iPhone 14 could feature improved battery life as Apple ditches Samsung for new TSMC 5G chips

After Apple’s improvement over battery life on the iPhone 13 line, it seems like the company could go a step further with the iPhone 14, as it’s ditching Samsung for smaller and improved TSMC 5G chips.

According to a report by Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, chipmaker TSMC took over Samsung with its advanced manufacturing process and is going to have all orders for Apple’s 5G chips for the upcoming iPhone 14 line.

Market analysts say these 5G chips will use TSMC’s 6nm architecture, which was first announced at the TSMC Technology Forum in 2021.

Analysts also predicted that the focus of the market this year will not be the upgrade of 5G chips, but the RF transceiver chips required by 5G or WiFi 6/6E will spark. Stimulate the demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing process.

If you remember, there’s a rumor saying the iPhone 13 would feature support to Wi-Fi 6E, as it didn’t happen, it would make sense if this new 5G chip brought support to the latest bands available with the iPhone 14.

TSMC has updated the description of the 6nm RF process on the company’s blog last year. Since each additional square millimeter of the motherboard area of ​​the smart machine will reduce the size of the battery by the same proportion, it will also affect the battery life. The shrinking of large component 5G RF transceivers will free up area space. According to TSMC last year’s technical forum information, the 6nm RF process provides significantly reduced power consumption and area for 5G RF transceivers below 6GHz and millimeter wave bands, while taking into account the performance, functions and battery life required by consumers. Enhanced performance and power efficiency for WiFi 6/6e support.

Apart from enhanced performance over 5G and Wi-Fi, another great reason to feature this new chip on the iPhone 14 is room for more battery life. Not only that, 5G modems are still power-hungry, this is why Apple doesn’t recommend users to have 5G on all the time.

With the upcoming iPhone, maybe this could change. Or Apple will promote the same battery life with 5G always on or will say that it was able to improve even more battery life with the iPhone 14 – and let’s face it, we wouldn’t complain if we get more battery life on the next Apple flagship phones.

