Apple headset remains likely to adopt Micro OLED as Samsung develops ‘hologram’ competitor

While we wait for Apple’s rumored headset with mixed reality capabilities to be unveiled this year, it seems like Samsung is taking another approach for a future product betting on holograms instead.

Korea IT News is one more publication to corroborate that Apple’s upcoming headset will feature Micro OLED displays for its mixed reality capabilities – even though the website only makes reference to Apple’s VR headset.

Although it can be confusing what kind of headset Apple is currently producing, rumors and supply chain analysts believe it’s a mixed reality headset, as the company aims for the future to launch another one but with AR capabilities-only.

In addition to that, IT News corroborates the fact that Apple will use a Mac M1-like processor on the headset:

Apple VR devices are equipped with micro organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays. Apple cooperated with Taiwan’s TSMC with developing OLED displays for VR devices. Micro OLED displays do not require color filters since OLEDs are deposited directly on the chip wafer. Micro OLED is smaller, thinner, and more efficient. The VR headset application processor (AP) will be applied with M1 Chip, which is Apple’s self-developed system-on-chip, and the operating system (OS) will be running iOS.

Although what’s really interesting in this report is that Samsung is also aiming to unveil a headset, but one that applies hologram technology instead.

Samsung will be introducing an AR device, which applied a ‘hologram’ technology. A hologram is a technology that appears as a lively image as if an object really exists, but does not physically exist. Samsung Electronics has been preparing for the commercialization of hologram technology for a long time with Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

That said, the publication believes Samsung will bet on its Exynos chips and a Google Android variation for its operating system.

Samsung is closely co-developing technology with DigiLens, an American AR/extended reality (XR) technology company. It is reported that Samsung Electronics has completed the development of a prototype, and is deciding the release date.

One thing is for sure, with many players betting on headsets, 2022 will soon become way more exciting for daily tech customers.

Which company do you think will offer the best headset? Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, or Meta? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

