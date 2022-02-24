Apple scores most relevant consumer brand for 7th consecutive year

For the seventh year in a row, Apple has been found to be the most relevant brand to consumers. The result was announced after surveying the views of 13,500 US consumers on 293 brands across 27 categories.

According to Prophet, the company behind the yearly study, the most relevant brands “provide opportunities for people to become part of communities with passionate individuals who have shared interests.”

After two years in pandemic mode, enabling consumers to engage with others even while isolated is a big priority, according to the BRI. The biggest brands are tech fueled, can be personalized and help people connect human-to-human without leaving the house.

Here are the top ten most relevant brands of 2022:

Apple Peloton Spotify Bose Android Instant Pot PlayStation Fitbit TED USAA

Here’s what Prophet has to say about Apple:

The Beatles of all brands, Apple tops our charts again. It continually proves that it is far more than just a phone, a watch or earbuds. With Ted Lasso-like charm, it smoothly delivers millions of songs, games and workouts to draw us into its always-inspiring ecosystem.

It’s interesting to see Peloton and Spotify on this list as both companies are facing crises at the moment. While Peloton struggles to keep itself relevant in a post-pandemic world, Spotify has been in the middle of a controversy regarding its exclusive podcasts.

Even though these recent crises were not part of the companies roadmaps when the survey occurred, Prophet seems optimist about all these brands’ future:

“Whether it’s a wearable health tracker providing customers with personalized workout challenges and goals or a streaming service enabling users to create the perfect playlist, brands that put consumers in charge of how and when they engage win across the board,” said Marisa Mulvihill, partner and head of brand and activation at Prophet. “Even as the pandemic subsides, preferences for user-led engagement are not going away. To stay relevant with consumers, brands will have to think about how they can put their customers in the driver seat and deliver personalized and customized experiences.”

To Prophet, these brands find success by appealing to the “head and the heart.”

The brands that appeal primarily to our heads are problem solvers. These ruthlessly pragmatic, pervasively innovative brands fuel the current need for self-reliance and DIY confidence. While brands that speak to the heart are customer-obsessed and distinctively inspired – turning consumers into fans, loyalists, and collectors.

You can read the full findings here.

Do you agree with the survey? Do you think Apple is the most relevant brand?

