Alto’s Adventure ‘The Spirit of the Mountain’ remaster and expansion landing on Apple Arcade this month

Last summer award-winning developer Snowman brought its hit Alto’s Odyssey to Apple Arcade. But much more than a port of the original, it arrived as Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City with a new biome, adventures, and mechanics. Now Snowman has a remastered expansion of the original in the series with Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain coming soon to Apple Arcade.

Apple and Snowman shared the news about the upcoming release today. Along with enjoying the beautiful original aspects of the game, The Spirit of the Mountain Apple Arcade remaster features “the heart of the Mountain” where players will explore “never before seen set pieces, revealing the mysterious Pitu, a brand new playable character along the way.”

The Alto’s Adventure remaster also features “25 brand-new goals, specially designed to be tackled by Pitu and his unique tricking abilities.”

And like we saw when Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City launched on Apple Arcade, players will be able to import their progress to Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain to pick right up where they left off.

If you have Apple Arcade, you can tap “Get” on the App Store listing now so it automatically downloads to your device come March 25.

On March 25th, adventurers everywhere will embark on a journey to discover what lies at the heart of the mountain. Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain is coming soon to @AppleArcade. https://t.co/pwMVLMOFHV pic.twitter.com/j9ERlflkjR — Alto's Odyssey (@altosadventure) March 1, 2022

