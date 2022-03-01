Instagram is making it easier to follow videos without cranking up the audio

Instagram has introduced automatic captions for videos like its rival TikTok did early last year. As reported by engadget, this feature will be enabled by default for creators, so they won’t have to manually add captions themselves. Automatic captions are only in select languages right now, but Instagram plans to expand to more languages and countries soon.

Automatic captions use artificial intelligence, so the technology won’t be perfect yet. The social media giant expects the caption quality to improve over time as the AI learns.

It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on. pic.twitter.com/DNyzcdiPSU — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 1, 2022

This is a step in the right direction in terms of accessibility as well for deaf and hard of hearing users. Not only will creators save time with automatic captions, but they can also expand their audience.

This also supports users who prefer to watch videos without sound. According to invideo’s 2022 video marketing statistics, 92% of consumers watch videos with the sound off – there’s no need to disturb others around you or save the videos to watch later; you can watch them now.

It will be interesting to see the effects automatic captions have on viewing statistics. While still an up-and-coming feature, this is sure to help creators build their audience and change some viewers’ habits.

What are your thoughts on this new feature? Let us know what you think in the comments.

