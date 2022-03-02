March 8 #AppleEvent special hashflag now live on Twitter

Apple today announced its first special 2022 event for March 8, which was given the tagline “Peek performance.” Now the company has added a new hashflag icon to Twitter when you tweet something using the official #AppleEvent hashtag.

A hashflag is an icon displayed next to some special hashtags on Twitter. This time, the hashflag shows the Apple logo with the colors used in the event invitation.

It’s worth noting that Apple has used this feature on multiple occasions in the past, such as for its special September 2021 event when the company introduced iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

The hashflag will be live on Twitter from today until March 11. The special icon included in the text of the tweets is not animated, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s an animation for the like button saved for the event day.

What to expect from the upcoming Apple event

According to rumors, Apple is expected to introduce the third-generation iPhone SE – which will keep the same design with the Home button but this time with a faster chip, 5G network support, and improved cameras.

The company is also rumored to announce the new iPad Air 5 with A15 chip and 5G, as well as new Macs with Apple Silicon chip.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: