Dropbox releases official update for its macOS app with M1 support

Earlier this year, Dropbox announced a new beta version of its macOS app with native support for the Apple Silicon platform. Now the long-awaited update with optimizations for the M1 chip is finally available for all Mac users.

As we previously reported, Dropbox took more than a year to confirm that it was working on a version of its app compatible with the M1 chip. Even so, the first beta release fully compatible with Apple Silicon Macs wasn’t released until January 2022 – three months after the report.

Version 143.4.4161 of Dropbox for macOS comes with support for the Apple Silicon platform, which is the basis of the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips. According to the company (via MacOtakara), users will get the update automatically, so there’s no need to reinstall the app.

Dropbox natively supports Mac computers with Apple silicon (M1), leveraging its improved performance and efficiency to run seamlessly on your Mac device. All users with Apple silicon devices will receive the native version of Dropbox automatically.

Apps that run natively on Apple Silicon can take full advantage of the M1 chip and its variants. For MacBook users, this means that the software will use less power, resulting in longer battery life. Earlier this week, Microsoft also updated OneDrive with Apple Silicon support.

You can download the latest version of the Dropbox app from its official website.

