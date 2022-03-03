Trivia Crack quiz show streaming through Netflix next month

Coming to an Apple TV near you is Netflix’s interactive daily trivia show, Trivia Quest. The show is based off of the long-time popular game Trivia Crack. The series will have 24 questions each day throughout the month of April. The questions will be similar to the ones in the game.

Netflix has gone the interactive TV route before with the film Black Mirror and the show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Viewers control the story as they get to select different scenarios through multiple choices on screen.

Trivia Quest is about a villain named Evil Rocky who is trying to collect the world’s knowledge for sinister purposes. Viewers must help the main character Willy rescue the folks of Trivia Land from the villain. When certain checkpoints in the show are reached, Evil Rocky’s hostages are gradually released. Unlike the game, if you miss a question in the show, you can replay the quizzes in order to rack up points.

Trivia Quest will air April 1 (it claims it’s not an April Fool’s joke) and will be available on smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, browsers, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches.

Netflix isn’t the only streaming service that offers gaming. Amazon (Prime Video) has Luna, Google (YouTube) has Stadia, and Apple (Apple TV+) has Apple Arcade. Cnet offers an important point- these other streaming services offer gaming at an extra subscription price while Netflix does not. Viewers can enjoy this show with a standard Netflix subscription.

